VIDEO!! MALALA reveals that clandestine activities happen at Room 304 in RUTO’s Weston Hotel - Remember when reports emerged that LADIES are taken there?







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has sent a coded message, revealing that some clandestine activities happen at Room 304 at Ruto’s Weston Hotel.

Speaking in an interview on Hot 96 FM, Malala came out guns blazing and told senior Government officials criticizing him for scripting the controversial Echoes of War play that the activities of Room 304 at Weston Hotel shouldn’t dictate their reasoning in responding to serious matters.

“The activities of room 304 should not dictate the reasoning of Senior Government officials,” Malala said while responding to Government Deputy Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga.

This is not the first time that Weston Hotel’s room 304 has been brought to the limelight.

During the 2022 campaigns, reports emerged on social media that the room was always reserved for Ruto to collect bribes from Cabinet Secretaries and quench his thirst with women, including young female politicians who were seeking nomination certificates.

" The activities of room 304 should not dictate the reasoning of Senior Government officials "- Cleophas Malala with some coded message to Gov. Insiders! pic.twitter.com/6cnRQKPTb8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 14, 2025

