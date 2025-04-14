VIDEO!! MALALA reveals that clandestine activities happen at Room 304 in RUTO’s Weston Hotel - Remember when reports emerged that LADIES are taken there?

Monday, April 14, 2025 - Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has sent a coded message, revealing that some clandestine activities happen at Room 304 at Ruto’s Weston Hotel.
Speaking in an interview on Hot 96 FM, Malala came out guns
blazing and told senior Government officials criticizing him for scripting the
controversial Echoes of War play that the activities of Room
304 at Weston Hotel shouldn’t dictate their reasoning in responding to serious
matters.
“The activities of room 304 should not dictate the reasoning
of Senior Government officials,” Malala said while responding to Government
Deputy Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga.
This is not the first time that Weston Hotel’s room 304 has
been brought to the limelight.
During the 2022 campaigns, reports emerged on social media
that the room was always reserved for Ruto to collect bribes from Cabinet
Secretaries and quench his thirst with women, including young female
politicians who were seeking nomination certificates.
" The activities of room 304 should not dictate the reasoning of Senior Government officials "- Cleophas Malala with some coded message to Gov. Insiders! pic.twitter.com/6cnRQKPTb8— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 14, 2025
