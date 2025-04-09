KINDIKI’s side chick, WANJA NYARARI, cries out after her ex-husband, HARRISON KINYANJUI, refused to sign a key document for their son to travel and join a football club in Europe







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari, has publicly called him out after he sabotaged their son when he got a golden chance to join a football club in Europe.

Wanja claims that the prominent lawyer refused to sign a key document that would have facilitated their son’s travel.

She lamented that her ex-husband was punishing their son, thinking that he was hurting her after their messy divorce.

“You are punishing your own son thinking you are punishing me,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Wanja further said she regrets putting her ex-husband’s name on their son’s birth certificate.

Wanja and her ex-husband had a long court battle before the marriage was dissolved.

At one time, she accused him of killing their daughter and secretly burying her after she was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

She moved to court seeking the remains of the child to be exhumed, citing foul play.