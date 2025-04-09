Ananilipia Kila Kitu - KARAURI’s Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, brags about her luxurious lifestyle funded by the MP







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Tanzanian model and brand influencer, Nana Dollz, has opened up about her luxurious life, crediting her financial success to her politician boyfriend Ronald Karauri, the Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa CEO.

Speaking in an interview, Nana disclosed that the wealthy MP takes care of everything - from her monthly rent, expensive wigs, to supporting her personal projects.

“Boyfriend wangu analipia kila kitu, analipa kodi ya nyumba, analipia ma wigi, ananisupport kwa kazi zangu. He’s taking care of me fully. Kuna hela ananipa nawekeza,” she said, noting that he gives her enough money to invest and grow financially.

Despite being advised by the MP to keep their relationship private, Nana said she felt compelled to speak her truth and set the record straight about how she built her posh mansion - an achievement many thought was funded by shady deals.

“He told me not to talk about our affair publicly, but I feel like I need to make things clear. People assume I’m just showing off, but I’m simply being taken care of and making smart investments,” she added.

Nana’s admission has stirred conversations online, with some praising her transparency and others questioning the ethics of politicians funding lavish lifestyles while citizens struggle with the cost of living.

Nana said when she met Karauri, he had already divorced his wife, contrary to reports that she wrecked his marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST