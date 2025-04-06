GACHAGUA blasts RUTO after alleged State sponsored goons disrupted church service and sends this bold message to the President!

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a stinging attack against President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing them of orchestrating an attempt to disrupt a church service he was attending on Sunday.
The incident occurred at PCEA Kasarani East Parish, where
unknown individuals attempted to storm the service before being repelled by
Gachagua’s security team.
Moments later, while addressing the congregation, Gachagua
pointed fingers at President Ruto, questioning the morality of targeting
political opponents in places of worship.
"I didn’t mind being targeted elsewhere, but sending
goons inside the church, Mr. President, what happened to you?" he
posed.
"You’ve become bold; you no longer care that you’re
using the Governor of Nairobi to bring chaos into the church."
He further alleged that senior police officers had
instructed their teams not to intervene, with only a few plainclothes officers
voluntarily stepping in to assist.
"We know the Deputy Inspector General told police
not to come," he claimed.
The former DP warned that any attempt to eliminate him would
not end the political resistance.
"Even if you eliminate Rigathi Gachagua, it will
only complicate your politics. We have enough soldiers to carry on the
struggle," he declared.
Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu echoed Gachagua’s sentiments,
condemning the incident and demanding accountability.
"If Ruto and Sakaja were involved, it’s disgraceful.
You don’t do that in a place where we worship God," Nyutu said.
Gachagua has recently positioned himself as a vocal critic
of the administration following his impeachment in late 2024.
