Kilifi-based pastor arrested for running a cult - He instructed his followers to climb a ‘sacred tree’ in the church when sick instead of going to hospital







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A Kilifi based pastor was arraigned on a miscellaneous application for the offence of radicalization contrary to section 12 (d) of Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2012.

His arrest by a Multi-agency team and subsequent arraignment resulted from his activities at New Foundation Church located at Chakama location where he was found to be indoctrinating his followers.

Among other teachings his followers were taught not to attend any hospital when sick but to climb a tree believed to be sacred and located within the church compound for them to receive their healing.

Additionally, it was established that the pastor also used to administer water known as 'maji ya uzima' believed to have healing effects and that was fetched from his well with a litre retailling at Sh 200.

Further, it is suspected that two congregants may have died with another two hundred also being at a risk of suffering the same fate if the activities of the said church remained unchecked.

Whereas law enforcement agencies continue to respect freedom of worship, members of the public are cautioned from joining outfits that deviate from sound doctrine hence endangering the lives of their followers and those of their families at large.

Meanwhile, the investigations team was granted ten days to conclude their work with mention of the case set for 5th May, 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST