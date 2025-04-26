Kilifi-based pastor arrested for running a cult - He instructed his followers to climb a ‘sacred tree’ in the church when sick instead of going to hospital

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A Kilifi based pastor was arraigned on a miscellaneous application for the offence of radicalization contrary to section 12 (d) of Prevention of Terrorism Act of 2012.
His arrest by a Multi-agency team and subsequent arraignment
resulted from his activities at New Foundation Church located at Chakama
location where he was found to be indoctrinating his followers.
Among other teachings his followers were taught not to
attend any hospital when sick but to climb a tree believed to be sacred and
located within the church compound for them to receive their healing.
Additionally, it was established that the pastor also used
to administer water known as 'maji ya uzima' believed to have healing effects
and that was fetched from his well with a litre retailling at Sh 200.
Further, it is suspected that two congregants may have died
with another two hundred also being at a risk of suffering the same fate if the
activities of the said church remained unchecked.
Whereas law enforcement agencies continue to respect freedom
of worship, members of the public are cautioned from joining outfits that
deviate from sound doctrine hence endangering the lives of their followers and
those of their families at large.
Meanwhile, the investigations team was granted ten days to conclude their work with mention of the case set for 5th May, 2025.
