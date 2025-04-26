AAR Hospital accused of negligence in tragic death of Nairobi MCA, JOEL MUNUVE, after autopsy rules out foul play!







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - A twist in the tragic death of Kariobangi North MCA, Joel Munuve, has emerged, with a County Assembly lawyer raising concerns over possible medical negligence at AAR Hospital in Kiambu.

Speaking at the County Assembly on Friday, lawyer Biko Ashioya revealed that Munuve died after a blood clot, undetected by the hospital, traveled from his leg to his heart.

“The clot had been there for a long time. The hospital failed to detect it and act before it became fatal,” Ashioya said.

Accompanied by Assembly pathologist Dr. David Atandi, Ashioya confirmed that a post-mortem conducted by independent and government experts found Munuve suffered a massive pulmonary embolism, a blockage of the main artery in the lung.

Dr. Atandi noted that while Munuve’s external appearance was normal, they discovered his left lung was non-functional and a major heart vessel was completely blocked.

Further examination revealed a significant clot had formed at the back of Munuve’s leg over time.

Although the pathologists ruled out foul play, they highlighted a serious lapse in medical care.

“The County Assembly tasked us with conducting a comprehensive investigation, and the findings are clear. The clot had been present for some time before it fatally traveled to his heart,” one of the medical experts said.

Ashioya insisted that Munuve’s death could have been prevented with proper diagnosis and has called for a formal investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST