“Tumeuza Kenya”-Boda boda riders say as they receive Ksh 1,000 each after attending RUTO’s rally (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A group of boda boda riders was captured on camera being paid Ksh 1,000 each after attending President William Ruto’s ongoing tour of the Mount Kenya region.

The riders were mobilized by local leaders allied to President Ruto to attend roadside rallies.

After spending the whole day cheering Ruto and accompanying his motorcade, they assembled to receive their dues.

“Tumeuza Kenya. Tumeuzia kasongo Kenya,” the riders were heard saying as they received Ksh 1,000 each.

Watch the video.

Boda boda riders say they are getting paid 1,000 shillings daily to follow Ruto around and cheer. pic.twitter.com/Tgdsnxf7GT — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST