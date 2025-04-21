Kenyan man spotted shouting ‘Kasongo must go’ while watching a Premier League match in England (VIDEO)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - A video of a Kenyan man shouting "Kasongo must go" from a packed stadium during an English Premier League match has surfaced online.

While fans around him passionately rallied behind their teams, he seized the moment to air his frustrations with Ruto’s Government.

This isn't an isolated act as Kenya’s Gen Z continues to turn global and domestic stages into platforms for protest, often chanting “Ruto must go.”

Clearly, this youth-led resistance is vibrant, creative, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Watch the video below.

This ninja is making us proud. Kasongo must go! pic.twitter.com/5AayuGlc7D — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) April 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST