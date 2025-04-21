The scary moment a stray hippo invaded a swimming pool at a lavish resort in Naivasha, leaving the patrons scampering to safety (VIDEO)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - A hippo strayed from a nearby park and invaded a swimming pool at a lavish resort in Naivasha, leaving the affluent patrons scampering to safety.

In the video, the patrons are seen screaming for help as KWS rangers fired shots in the air to scare the hippo away.

The aggressive hippo broke a gate and wandered around the resort, putting the lives of the patrons at risk.

It was later contained by the rangers and returned to the park.

Watch the video.

The scary moment a stray hippo invaded a swimming pool at a lavish resort in Naivasha, leaving the patrons scampering to safety pic.twitter.com/j2pDeSkvvT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST