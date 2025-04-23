Kenyan lady finds out that her husband has impregnated both her and his side chick, barely a year after her colourful traditional wedding (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A Kenyan lady identified as Doreen is trending on Tiktok after she aired her marital woes, accusing her husband of infidelity.
Doreen found out that her husband had impregnated both her
and his side chick.
When she confronted him, he chose the side chick.
The heartbroken lady has been narrating her woes through
posts on her Tiktok account.
Her husband’s side chick even had the audacity to send her
their private photos.
“I pray that none of
you ever drink from this cup I am having now…poisonous,” one of her posts
reads.
Doreen got married in a colourful traditional wedding
ceremony last year and shared the videos on Tiktok.
Little did she know that her marriage would crumble one year later.
Watch videos of her wedding.
@muss_haruna Congratulations Doreen and Mark on your engagement! May your engagement be the start of a beautiful journey@Faycis Clothline and Designs ♬ original sound - Mustapha Haruna
@faisyke Congratulations to Doreen and Mark❤️❤️. #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #faisyke #koito #boenphotographykenya #boenweddings #kalenjintiktok ♬ original sound - Daisy Faith
@faygesare congratulations Doreen and. Mark on Your Engagement. #boenphotographykenya #boenweddings #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #kalenjintiktok #koito ♬ original sound - Fay Faithy Gesare
See photos of Doreen and her husband during better times.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments