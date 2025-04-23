Kenyan lady finds out that her husband has impregnated both her and his side chick, barely a year after her colourful traditional wedding (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A Kenyan lady identified as Doreen is trending on Tiktok after she aired her marital woes, accusing her husband of infidelity.

Doreen found out that her husband had impregnated both her and his side chick.

When she confronted him, he chose the side chick.

The heartbroken lady has been narrating her woes through posts on her Tiktok account.

Her husband’s side chick even had the audacity to send her their private photos.

“I pray that none of you ever drink from this cup I am having now…poisonous,” one of her posts reads.

Doreen got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony last year and shared the videos on Tiktok.

Little did she know that her marriage would crumble one year later.

Watch videos of her wedding.

See photos of Doreen and her husband during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST