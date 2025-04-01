GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, shows off her playful side while dancing with women in church (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, wife of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has wowed netizens with her lively dance routine in church.

In the video recorded in church over the weekend, Dorcas, popularly known as Mama Boyz, is seen in her pastoral robes, joyfully guiding a group of women in a spirited entrance.

The clip has impressed many, with fans praising her vibrant personality and humble nature.

Her graceful moves and infectious energy prove that faith and fun can go hand in hand!

Watch the video below.

Mama Boys in church today enjoying the good vibes. pic.twitter.com/jP7OSLbVNA — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) March 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST