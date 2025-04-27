A Somali man killed by an unidentified LADY in Donholm after taking her to his rented house for ‘fun’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a Somali man whose body was found in his rented apartment in Dohnholm Estate, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that an unidentified lady, whom the man had taken to his house for ‘fun’, is the prime suspect in the murder.

It is believed that she killed him and left his body hanging on the balcony, before fleeing.

A video shared on social media shows police officers collecting the body as members of the public gather around.

Police are in hot pursuit of the suspected killer.

