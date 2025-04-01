





Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Kasarani Member of Parliament and Sportspesa Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Karauri’s marriage with Captain Ruth is at stake, after it emerged that he is having an extra-marital affair with an upcoming Tanzanian actress and brand influencer, Nana Dollz.

Videos of Nana goofing around with Karauri and referring to him as her husband have leaked online.

They spent time together on Valentine’s Day on February 14th this year as his wife, Ruth, who is a pilot with Kenya Airways, was busy at work.

She has also been sneaking into Karauri’s matrimonial home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and taking photos and videos in his living home.

Karauri pretends to be a faithful husband in public, always bombarding his wife with sweet messages, but behind the scenes, he is busy cheating on her.

Watch the leaked videos of Karauri and his side chick that may wreck his marriage.

Leaked videos of Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, and his side chick - She evens sneaks into his matrimonial home when his wife is away pic.twitter.com/kyyYaC36CJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 1, 2025

