The Mombasa lady who disappeared days before her pre-wedding ceremony found in Nakuru - Claims she can’t recall what happened (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Joy Ngina, the Mombasa woman who went missing days before her pre-wedding ceremony, has been found alive in Nakuru under unclear circumstances.

Joy vanished shortly after meeting her boyfriend to discuss their pre-wedding ceremony, leaving her family distressed.

Before she went missing, she had sent a disturbing message to her boyfriend, saying her life was in danger.

The two had met in Mombasa to finalize pre-wedding plans.

After the meeting, Joy’s phone went off and could not be traced.

From that moment, she went completely silent.

Her family circulated her photos on social media and reported the matter to the police.

The search came to an end after she was found in Nakuru by Good Samaritans, days after she disappeared.





She was disoriented and unable to recall how she travelled from Mombasa to Nakuru.

“She is alive but mentally shaken. She doesn’t remember what happened,” a family member said.

Police have launched investigations into the case to try and establish what happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST