JOHO is not joking as 7 Chinese nationals are convicted over illegal mining in Pokot (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Seven Chinese nationals have been convicted by the Kapenguria Law Courts for engaging in illegal mining activities along the Wei-Wei River in Sigor, Pokot Central Sub-County.

Their arrest followed an operation conducted on February 12th, 2025, by officers from the Mining Investigations Unit alongside officials from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, in an effort to crack down on unlicensed mining activities.

The enforcement team stormed a site and discovered ongoing mining activities in blatant disregard of the law. Seven individuals, Wang Youping, Xian Zhenming, He Zhouming, Wang Xiadodong, Zhao Zhenewei, Guan Qiang, and Deng Chun were arrested on-site.

At the site, there were six lorries used for ferrying the rock and soil particles scooped, a water boozer, two excavators, two bulldozers, one caterpillar, two high-powered generators, and a still container used as a store of equipment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the seven came to Kenya and started mining activities in West Pokot without a License or any supporting documents from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs.

Two of the suspects, Xian Zhenming and Deng Chun, were found to be unlawfully present in the country without work permits or alien registration certificates. Samples collected from the site for analysis at the Government Mining laboratory confirmed the minerals to be Quartz.

The case proceeded swiftly, and on April 17, 2025, all seven accused appeared before Principal Magistrate Court No. 2 at the Kapenguria Law Courts.

They each pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them and were convicted on their own pleas. For engaging in unauthorised mining activities, each of the accused was fined Sh 3,000,000, with a default penalty of one year in prison.

Furthermore, for working in Kenya without a valid permit, they were fined Sh400,000 or face an additional year in prison if unable to pay.

The court handed down further penalties for Xian Zhenming and Deng Chun, who were convicted of being unlawfully present in the country.

Each was fined Sh200,000, with a default sentence of six months' imprisonment.

Upon completion of their respective sentences or payment of fines, the two are to be repatriated to China.

All sentences are to run consecutively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST