PHOTOs of the KIKUYU LADY who was arrested trafficking cocaine after a bus she was travelling in was intercepted at a roadblock







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - A multi-agency team deployed to crack down drug traffickers operating from the Northern Frontier District to the Capital have nabbed a suspected trafficker, Jane Njeri Muigai, in whose possession was discovered 294g of Cocaine.

The arrest followed the interception of a Nairobi-bound bus from Moyale, at a roadblock manned by the team.

Exhibiting behaviour signaling to "the guilty ones are always afraid", female law enforcers isolated the 28-year-old for a thorough search, thereby confirming their suspicion.

The suspect has been booked at Moyale Police Station, as anti-narcotics officers take up the matter to instigate legal processes.

Via:DCI.