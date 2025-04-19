Jilted LUO MAN ambushes his ex-girlfriend and viciously attacks her after she dumped him for another man - She is nursing life-threatening injuries







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Police in Kisumu East are hunting down a man who viciously attacked his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, inflicting on her life-threatening injuries for leaving him for another man.

The suspect, Sebi Obonyo, is reported to have accosted the lady at her current boyfriend's house within Nyakbong' village of Kamjulu at around 4.45pm Friday, stabbing her twice on the left ear and chest with a sharp object.

Thanks to the quick response of neighbours who heard her scream and rushed to the scene, forcing the assailant to flee before confirming the worst.

However, the profuse bleeding was fast sucking her life away, and was whisked to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Training and Referral Hospital in critical condition - medics are on her case.

Preliminary information given by the neighbours to the police indicated that the assailant (Sebi Obonyo) was not happy after being left by his ex-girlfriend for her better choice, thereby ambushing her while alone in her new boyfriend's house.

As she continues fighting for her life at the hospital, locals and the police are working hand in hand to see the suspect brought to book.