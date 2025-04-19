Jilted LUO MAN ambushes his ex-girlfriend and viciously attacks her after she dumped him for another man - She is nursing life-threatening injuries

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Police in Kisumu East are hunting down a man who viciously attacked his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, inflicting on her life-threatening injuries for leaving him for another man.
The suspect, Sebi Obonyo, is reported to have accosted the
lady at her current boyfriend's house within Nyakbong' village of Kamjulu at
around 4.45pm Friday, stabbing her twice on the left ear and chest with a sharp
object.
Thanks to the quick response of neighbours who heard her
scream and rushed to the scene, forcing the assailant to flee before confirming
the worst.
However, the profuse bleeding was fast sucking her life away,
and was whisked to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Training and Referral Hospital in
critical condition - medics are on her case.
Preliminary information given by the neighbours to the police
indicated that the assailant (Sebi Obonyo) was not happy after being left by
his ex-girlfriend for her better choice, thereby ambushing her while alone in
her new boyfriend's house.
As she continues fighting for her life at the hospital,
locals and the police are working hand in hand to see the suspect brought to
book.
