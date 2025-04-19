Devastated 69-year-old British man recounts how he lost Ksh14.5M to a Kenyan LADY in heartbreaking romance scam - “I've got nothing”







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - A 69-year-old British man is nursing a broken heart and empty pockets after falling victim to a romance scam that cost him Ksh14.5 million (£85,000).

Sharing his painful story with the BBC, the widower from Leiston, Suffolk, revealed how he transferred his life savings to a woman named ‘Anita’, believing he had finally found love again after losing his wife, Pauline, in 2019.

A former UN worker, the man said he met Anita through a friend he knew from his time in Nairobi.

Their virtual romance quickly blossomed, leading him to agree to relocate to Nairobi and marry her.

He sent her large sums of money to help prepare their new home. But upon arriving in Kenya, Anita vanished - without a trace.

Devastated and broke, the man returned to the UK, where he spent six weeks homeless, relying on shelters in Guildford and Woking.

Now living in shared accommodation in Staines-upon-Thames, he survives on his pension, often left with just £20 (Ksh3, 429) each month.

"I've got nothing, I've got nobody, I've got zero," he shared.

"If I can't do something to change things, then what's the point?"

While he admits to ignoring warnings, he blames his banks for failing to intervene.

"I know I did a stupid thing, but I am a victim… They did not protect me enough."

His heartbreaking experience comes amid a reported 60% rise in romance fraud over the past four years.