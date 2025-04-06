“It was a good ATM for the locals,” - WAMUCHOMBA mocks RUTO’s Mt. Kenya tour and urges him to visit every three months







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Outspken Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has taken a swipe at President Ruto with a cheeky take on the President’s recent development tour in the Mount Kenya region.

Taking to social media, Wamuchomba sarcastically urged the President to visit the vote rich bloc after every three months.

“Mr President should visit Mt Kenya every three months.”

“It was a good ATM for the locals and a political mirror for him and his Yes MPs.”

Her comments come amid reports that millions were spent to mobilize crowds, efforts reportedly led by Governors, MPs, MCAs, and national government officials.

While the visits brought economic cheer for some, Wamuchomba warned that Ruto’s allied MPs might not survive the next election.

“Just like the last Parliament, all 'Yes MPs' will not escape the chopping board.”

“Ruto will align with the popular aspirants,” she wrote.

“Anyway, no mercy; it’s payback for the impeachment and finance bill pains.”

“Ground is King.”

The vocal MP notably skipped Ruto’s visit to her Githunguri constituency, claiming that she had been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Her remarks echoed sentiments shared earlier by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had urged locals to demand payment for attending Ruto’s rallies.

“Don’t accept Ksh200. Listening to lies starts from Ksh3,000,” he said.

“Women ululating is worth Ksh10,000, clapping Ksh2,000, and laughing Ksh5,000.”

As Mount Kenya politics continue to unfold, one thing’s clear—local leaders are embracing both humor and blunt honesty to reflect the region’s political pulse.

