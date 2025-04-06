Former US president, BARRACK OBAMA makes candid confession about his marriage to MICHELLE as divorce rumours swirl



Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Former U.S President Barack Obama got candid during a recent talk at Hamilton College, touching on personal challenges and political reflections.

When Hamilton's President Steven Tepper asked the 63-year-old what he’s been up to, Obama shared that he's knee-deep in the second half of his memoir.

"This is like 50 term papers. I mean, it just goes on forever," he said with a laugh.

"I'm hoping to get to the finish line on that."

But it was his next admission that caught the most attention.

With rumors of a possible split from wife Michelle swirling, Obama said, "I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

The couple has faced public speculation after Barack was seen attending recent high-profile events, like Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, alone.

Obama didn’t hold back on political commentary either.

While talking about President Trump, he said, “Imagine if I had done any of this,”

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me.”

