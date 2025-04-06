Former US president, BARRACK OBAMA makes candid confession about his marriage to MICHELLE as divorce rumours swirl

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Former U.S President Barack Obama got candid during a recent talk at Hamilton College, touching on personal challenges and political reflections.
When Hamilton's President Steven Tepper asked the
63-year-old what he’s been up to, Obama shared that he's knee-deep in the
second half of his memoir.
"This is like 50 term papers. I mean, it just goes
on forever," he said with a laugh.
"I'm hoping to get to the finish line on that."
But it was his next admission that caught the most
attention.
With rumors of a possible split from wife Michelle swirling,
Obama said, "I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been
trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."
The couple has faced public speculation after Barack was
seen attending recent high-profile events, like Jimmy Carter’s funeral and
Donald Trump’s inauguration, alone.
Obama didn’t hold back on political commentary either.
While talking about President Trump, he said, “Imagine if
I had done any of this,”
“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent
now would have tolerated behavior like that from me.”
