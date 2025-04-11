Isiolo Governor and former Gaza Gang financier, ABDI GUYO, storm a police station and almost beat up the OCS (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Drama unfolded after Isiolo Governor, Abdi Guyo, stormed a police station while breathing fire and almost roughed up the OCS, accusing him of supervising the demolition of houses built on a contentious piece of land.

In the video, the controversial Governor, who was linked to the dreaded Kayole Gaza criminal gang when he was an MCA, is seen confronting the OCS and protesting that he was terrorizing innocent locals.

However, the OCS was just enforcing a court order.

The police boss was seen walking away to avoid further confrontation.

The dispute stems from a longstanding land dispute between the Kenyan Defence Forces and the Burat Ward Community, which has persisted for years.

Watch the video.

Isiolo Governor and former Gaza Gang financier, ABDI GUYO, storm a police station and almost beat up the OCS pic.twitter.com/Bv59vKLgi8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST