Student from Itierio Boys High School in Kisii steals the show with hilarious joke and flawless Swahili! (VIDEO)

Friday, April 11, 2025 - As the Butere Girls drama saga continues to trend, a video from Itierio Boys High School in Kisii has stolen the spotlight - and left netizens in stitches.

In the viral clip, a talented student delivers a very funny joke in flawless Swahili, rivaling TV legend Swaleh 'Babu' Mdoe.

His sharp wit and delivery had the audience bursting with laughter.

Netizens can’t get enough of his natural stage presence.

This student is a star in the making!

Watch the video below.

