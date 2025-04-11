





Friday, April 11, 2025 - A daring driver was captured on camera wading through floods in Mandera County, putting his life at risk.

He was transporting goods when a nearby river broke its bank after heavy rains, rendering the roads in the area impassable.

While other drivers cut short their journeys, this daredevil drove through floods, oblivious to the danger that he was exposing himself to.

Cases of drivers being swept away by raging floods during the rainy season are common in the North Eastern region, especially in Mandera County.

Watch the video.

Flirting With Death!!! VIDEO of a lorry driver wading through floods in Mandera County causes an uproar online pic.twitter.com/ZP0MNEC3gw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

