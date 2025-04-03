IRUNGU NYAKERA laughs off RUTO’s decision to sack him as he reveals the ‘peanuts’ he was earning as KICC Board Chair







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera has made it clear that he is not losing sleep over his sacking as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) board chair.

President William Ruto revoked his appointment on April 2nd, 2025, replacing him with Samuel Waweru Mwangi for a three-year term.

Nyakera’s ouster coincides with his increasing criticism of the Government.

However, he downplayed the significance of the role, pointing out its limited benefits.

“For the bloggers excited that I have ‘lost’ something by being fired from the KICC board, allow me to educate you,” Nyakera stated on Thursday, April 3, responding to online chatter.

"Under State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) guidelines, a board chair earns a net of KSh 54,000 honorarium per month plus KSh 7,000 in airtime," he explained.

"Sitting allowance is KSh 14,000 per meeting, capped at 10 meetings a year. No pension, no perks, no executive powers."

Mocking those celebrating his exit, he added: "Most chairmen are there to serve - not to survive. So blog away, and make your KSh 527 a day."

Nyakera, who previously served as PS in Transport and later Devolution and Planning, was appointed KICC Chair in May 2023 after a brief stint as KEMSA Chairperson.

His defiant response suggests he’s already moving on.