Instagram influencer KIBANJA shares the juicy photo her husband’s side chick sent to him on the phone as she announces their divorce over infidelity







Monday, April 20, 2025 - The hyped marriage between Instagram influencer Agnes Kibanja and Rodger Obure alias Rojadhat has crumbled, four months after their glamorous wedding.

Kibanja accused her husband of infidelity and exposed his side chick, a pretty Somali lady.

She shared a juicy photo that her husband’s side chick had sent to him, parading her banging body.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST