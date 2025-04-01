IKO KAZI! RUTO’s Government announces over 243 permanent and pensionable jobs in various Ministries including Treasury and Foreign Affairs!

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Job seekers have a reason to celebrate after the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced over 243 vacancies across multiple Government Ministries.
The announcement, made on April 1st via MyGov,
outlines senior and mid-level positions available in key departments such as
the National Treasury, Lands, and Foreign Affairs.
The National Treasury leads with 18 openings, including
Senior Deputy Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors in Macro and
Fiscal Policy.
Additionally, the Ministry seeks a Director General for
Economic Planning and a Secretary for Economic Planning Monitoring.
The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has
advertised 23 roles, such as Senior Deputy Director for Physical Planning and
Assistant Directors for Land Valuation and Cartography.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is recruiting in 22
positions, including Director General for Foreign Affairs and several Deputy
Director General roles for diplomatic services.
The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has
the highest number of openings, with 44 vacancies.
Key roles include Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant
Directors overseeing housing infrastructure, estate management, and urban
development.
The Energy Ministry is hiring 27 professionals, including a
Secretary for Electrical Power Development and specialists in renewable energy
and geo-exploration.
Other Ministries with vacancies include Wildlife (7 roles),
Blue Economy and Fisheries (2 roles), and Gender and Affirmative Action (2
roles).
Applicants must apply online via the PSC portal by April 22.
The commission has warned against fraudsters soliciting
bribes, affirming that the process is free.
The full list of vacancies is available on the PSC website.
