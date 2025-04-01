Moi International Sports Center Kasarani is taking shape ahead of the CHAN Championship - See the latest PHOTOs







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Moi International Sports Center Kasarani is getting a fresh new look ahead of the highly anticipated African Nations Championship (CHAN) this August!

Recent photos reveal a sleek canopy installed around the stadium as Kenya rushes to meet deadlines for the rescheduled tournament.

Originally set for February, CHAN was postponed since host nations Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania weren’t fully ready.

Unlike AFCON, CHAN exclusively features players from domestic leagues, making it a true showcase of local talent.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST