An X user shares a close-up video of the new-look State House Nairobi and some of the cars in the parking lot have left tongues wagging (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A viral close-up video of the newly renovated State House Nairobi has left netizens divided - not just over its architectural changes but also the cars in its parking lot.

One particular vehicle, a humble Toyota Corolla 110, caught people’s attention, with some questioning how such a non-presidential car ended up in the esteemed compound.

However, others were quick to point out that State House hosts various departments, and not every employee drives a luxury fuel-guzzler.

Beyond the parking lot drama, the iconic residence has undergone major modifications, featuring a new roof, deeper parapet, and merged entrances.

While some praise the facelift, critics argue that such historic landmarks should be preserved, not altered.

Adding fuel to the debate is the reported Ksh 800 million renovation cost, leaving many Kenyans questioning whether the makeover was truly worth it.


Watch the video below.

