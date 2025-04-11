Dr. BRANICE MUNYASA cries on X after being assaulted by her lover - She was saved by her sister







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Netizens are concerned about the safety of Dr. Branice Munyasa, a vocal dentist on X, after she made a series of distressing tweets in the middle of the night, indicating that she was in an abusive relationship.

Munyasa claimed that she was saved by her sister after being assaulted by her lover and vowed to go to the court and seek restraining orders.

“Saddest thing today is my sister coming to save me from getting assaulted. I am getting a restraining order tomorrow. You will never lay your hands on me again,” she tweeted.





It is now emerging that Dr. Munyasa is dating a violent man and they stay together under come we stay marriage.

However, she has never flaunted him online and many people think she is single.

Behind her smile, she is suffering in an abusive relationship, at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.

See her distressing tweets below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST