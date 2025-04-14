"Migori James Bond"!! OBINNA speaks out on how the man who was clinging on to an helicopter landed safely – ‘The pilot did not see him’ (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - In a scene straight out of an action movie, a dramatic video of a man clinging to a helicopter carrying comedian Oga Obinna has sent social media into a farenzy.

The now-viral footage shows the unidentified man sprinting toward the chopper, ignoring repeated security warnings before grabbing onto the landing skids just as the aircraft lifted off.

It was only the quick thinking of Obinna and his co-passenger, businessman Bruno that averted potential disaster.

“MIGORI KOMANDO! Sasa huyu angeumia wangesema tumemsacrifice!" Obinna shared on his social media.

“He was so keen to hang on. Security removed him, and he came back.”

“Luckily, he hanged on the side myself and Business Man Bruno were seated, and we saw him.”

“Pilot hakukuwa amemuona hata! We shukishad him safely kwa shamba ya wenyewe hapo mbele, akarudi amebebwa kichampe.”

The daring but dangerous act has earned the man a nickname, “Migori James Bond”, drawing comparisons to the infamous 2016 Bungoma incident involving Saleh Wanjala, who clung onto a chopper for 2 kilometers before jumping off.

While the internet has turned it into comic gold, the incident also raises serious questions about crowd control and security at high-profile events.

