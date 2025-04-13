How 44-year-old ABDI YUSUF defrauded a woman of Ksh 12 million - The long arm of the law has caught up with him (PHOTO)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Kilimani detectives have apprehended 44-year-old Abdi Yusuf Mohamed, accused of defrauding a Kenyan woman out of Sh12 million under the guise of selling her a prime piece of land in Garissa Municipality.

Investigations revealed that Yusuf received the funds in installments through his personal bank account between June 29 and November 21, 2023.

Records from the Garissa lands registry exposed the scam, showing that the parcel of land in question is registered under a different individual.

The green card confirmed that the rightful owner has held the title since its original government allocation.

Further, the documents Yusuf provided to claim ownership of the land were found to be fraudulent.

Following this, detectives trailed Yusuf to his hideout in Eastleigh. He was arrested and taken into custody at Kilimani Police Station, where he is undergoing processing in preparation for his court appearance.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations strongly urges members of the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant when conducting land transactions. It is imperative to thoroughly verify land ownership and ensure the authenticity of all relevant documents to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.





Via: DCI.