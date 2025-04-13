Living Large!! JUNET MOHAMMED flies to lawyer NELSON HAVI’s farm in a chopper, days after he was spotted wearing a Brioni double-breasted suit that cost Ksh 1 million (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Suna East Member of Parliament and Raila Odinga’s confidant, Junet Mohammed, is living large, thanks to the broad-based government.

On Saturday, he visited lawyer Nelson Havi’s farm aboard a chopper, days after he was pictured wearing a Brioni double-breasted suit that cost Ksh 1 million a piece.

Junet is among the architects of the broad-based government, and it is believed that he is cashing in heavily, following the pact between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

