Living Large!! JUNET MOHAMMED flies to lawyer NELSON HAVI’s farm in a chopper, days after he was spotted wearing a Brioni double-breasted suit that cost Ksh 1 million (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Suna East Member of Parliament and Raila Odinga’s confidant, Junet Mohammed, is living large, thanks to the broad-based government.
On Saturday, he visited lawyer Nelson Havi’s farm aboard a
chopper, days after he was pictured wearing a Brioni double-breasted suit that
cost Ksh 1 million a piece.
Junet is among the architects of the broad-based government,
and it is believed that he is cashing in heavily, following the pact between
Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments