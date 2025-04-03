Hatutakubali wasichana wasomali kupanda Boda Boda - Garissa politician warns Boda Boda riders of dire consequences if caught ferrying Somali women (VIDEO)



Thursday, April 3, 2025A viral video of a Garissa politician warning boda boda riders against carrying Somali-Muslim women has ignited public outrage.

In the clip, he boldly declares that both the rider and passenger will face punishment if caught.

“Hatutakubali msichana wa Somali-muslim kupanda boda boda. Tukiwapata msichana pamoja na boda boda rider tunawachapa,” (“We won’t allow Somali-Muslim girls on boda bodas. If we catch them, they’ll both be punished,”)

Netizens have reacted with fury, condemning the discriminatory stance, with many calling it a radical and unacceptable move.

Watch the video below.


