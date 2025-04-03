Hatutakubali wasichana wasomali kupanda Boda Boda - Garissa politician warns Boda Boda riders of dire consequences if caught ferrying Somali women (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 – A viral video of a Garissa politician warning boda boda riders against carrying Somali-Muslim women has ignited public outrage.
In the clip, he boldly declares that both the rider and
passenger will face punishment if caught.
“Hatutakubali msichana wa Somali-muslim kupanda boda
boda. Tukiwapata msichana pamoja na boda boda rider tunawachapa,” (“We
won’t allow Somali-Muslim girls on boda bodas. If we catch them, they’ll both be
punished,”)
Netizens have reacted with fury, condemning the
discriminatory stance, with many calling it a radical and unacceptable move.
Watch the video below.
He says they will beat any Somali girl found on a bodaboda, and the bodaboda driver will be dealt with too.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 3, 2025
WTF! pic.twitter.com/myOw3qlsvW
