CCTV captures Multi-Media University student carrying his girlfriend’s body and dumping it in a rooftop tank before fleeing







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A body of a female student was reportedly retrieved from a rooftop tank at the Multi-Media University, with reports emerging on what led to her death.

According to sources, the deceased lady tried to get rid of her baby with the help of her boyfriend, when she tragically lost her life inside his hostel.

CCTV cameras installed in the institution captured her boyfriend carrying the body before dumping it in the rooftop tank.

He is said to have fled after disposing of the body.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and a forensic team arrived at the institution on Wednesday evening after other students discovered the body.

The officers from DCI dusted the scene, retrieved the body, and took it to the mortuary.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for the lady’s boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST