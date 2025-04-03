Grief as missing Gatundu college LADY is found murdered and her body buried in a shallow grave - Her mother recounts her last moments (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - A family in Gatundu, Kiambu County, is mourning and seeking justice after their daughter was found murdered, two days after she vanished without a trace.

Hellen Wambui was last seen on Sunday, March 30th, when her mother sent her to a nearby shop.

The short trip to the shop ended in tragedy after she failed to return.

Wambui’s mother recalled that on the fateful Sunday, she gave her some money to go to the shop and waited for her at home.

“I had sent her to the shop at around 5 pm. She is not the kind who likes being out in the dark. When dusk fell, I tried calling her by 7pm, but her phone was unreachable. I do not know at what point her phone went off,” the distraught mother said.

Hellen’s body was discovered on Wednesday 2.

She was murdered, and her body buried in a shallow grave.

Detectives have launched investigations, hoping to bring her killers to book.





