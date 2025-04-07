7 LUO men are among the gold fraudsters arrested after defrauding a foreign national of over Ksh 70 million - Detectives seized 350 kgs of fake gold from the suspects (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Detectives from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office have dismantled a gold scamming syndicate that has been preying on unsuspecting victims, arrested eleven suspects and seized 350kgs of counterfeit gold.
The arrest follows a report received from a victim who had
been defrauded of USD 546,000 in a fraudulent gold scheme.
Acting on credible intelligence, the detectives trailed the
suspects to their hideout in the Spring Valley Estate, where they executed a
swift arrest.
Upon search, detectives recovered a haul of fake gold
weighing 305kg, along with a weighing machine and an electronic gold tester,
commonly known as a Tester Gun.
Also recovered were assorted documents and a dust coat
bearing the Ministry of Mining logo, which the suspects are believed to be
using to gain the trust of unsuspecting individuals while executing their
fraudulent schemes.
The suspects, a multi-national mix of con artists, include
seven Kenyans: Allan Zephaniah Onyango, Nicodemus Okoth, Phillip Onyango, Elmad
Ochola, Shem Omollo, Edward Leonard Ochieng, and James Jeremiah Akumu, along
with two Congolese nationals, Nfundiko Kamira and Lukabaya Mulamba, and two
Cameroonian citizens, Ibrahim Nzamgou and Mike Fouapon, have been taken into
custody at the Capitol Hill Police Station, where they are undergoing
processing pending their arraignment.
Meanwhile, the seized items are safely secured as exhibits, as detectives delve deeper into what appears to be an elaborate, well-networked scam.
The
