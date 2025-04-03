PHOTOs of the palatial mansion that RAILA ODINGA’s long-serving bodyguard GEORGE ODUOR had built in the village - He lived large







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Social media has been awash with rumours that ODM leader Raila Odinga took advantage of his long-serving bodyguard George Oduor and allegedly paid him peanuts, despite serving the Odinga family for decades.

Popular blogger Jarunda Jaluth has dispelled the rumours by sharing an exclusive photo of Oduor’s palatial mansion in the village.

Oduor’s village bungalow is a sight to behold and befits his status as one of the most-trusted allies of the veteran politician.

Jarunda, an ODM die-hard, revealed that Raila Odinga pays his security team well, contrary to reports that he is a stingy man.

Oduor died on Wednesday evening at a city hospital while undergoing treatment.

Odinga expressed profound sadness over Oduor's death in a heartfelt statement, describing him as a steadfast and professional companion who had been a member of his family since the late 1980s.

“George has been a part of Jaramogi's and my family since the late 80s. We have stood, fallen, and risen together,” Odinga said, paying tribute to Oduor’s decades of loyalty and service.

See photos of Oduor’s village home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST