Governor SUSAN KIHIKA unleashes goons on activist EVANS KIMORI, who wrote to DONALD TRUMP seeking her deportation (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Hired goons confronted Nakuru-based activist, Engineer Evans Kimori, and tried to attack him, after he petitioned U.S President Donald Trump to facilitate the deportation of Governor Susan Kihika back to Kenya.

The rowdy goons stormed Kimori’s private property baying for his blood and warned him to stop disturbing the Governor.

Reacting to the invasion, Kimori said he won’t be cowed by threats and told Kihika to work for the people of Nakuru or resign.

“Susan Kihika is responding the petition with Goons, who is advising you? I even instructed the gate to be opened for them to enter so that they face the wrath of entering a private property.Serve the people of Nakuru or resign, Period. Shame on you,” he tweeted.

Kimori's request for Kihika’s deportation stems from her prolonged absence of nearly five months, during which she has been in the U.S on maternity leave.





He argues that this extended absence has created a leadership vacuum in Nakuru County and negatively impacted public services, particularly healthcare.

Governor SUSAN KIHIKA unleashes goons on activist EVANS KIMORI, who wrote to DONALD TRUMP seeking her deportation pic.twitter.com/NB5ShBXD5f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2025

