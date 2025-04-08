My life is in danger! Former CS MUTURI cries out after RUTO’s Gov’t withdraws his security in retaliation!







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has raised concerns for his safety, claiming that the Government has withdrawn his security detail in retaliation for his outspoken criticism of President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, April 8th, Muturi questioned the motive behind the move, terming it a calculated attempt to intimidate him.

He argued that as a former senior Government official, he is entitled to security as part of his retirement benefits.

“I was informed last evening that my security officers had been instructed not to report to duty because I’m allegedly fighting the Government,” Muturi said.

Despite the withdrawal, the former Attorney General insisted that he will not be silenced and vowed to continue holding the Government accountable.

“There are many Kenyans without state-provided security, so it’s not something that should scare me,” he added.

Muturi, who was dismissed from his position just two weeks ago, has emerged as one of Ruto’s most vocal critics.

In a recent interview with Nation Media Group on April 4th, he accused the President of engaging in secret corrupt dealings while publicly claiming to fight graft.

He cited an incident where President Ruto allegedly pressured him to approve a controversial Ksh129 billion tree planting deal involving Russian oligarchs, a move Muturi said violated public finance laws by bypassing the Treasury.

Muturi’s claims add to the mounting tension within Kenya’s political landscape, as former allies increasingly turn against the Ruto administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST