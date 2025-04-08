GACHAGUA exposes how RUTO is fueling the Sudan crisis through illicit gold trade with RSF leader HEMEDT - ‘He is the real commander’







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched explosive claims against President William Ruto, accusing him of being the “real commander” of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) through alleged illicit gold trade deals with RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

In a televised interview with KTN on Monday night, Gachagua claimed that Ruto has been facilitating the laundering of gold money through Kenya to finance the RSF’s armed conflict against the Sudanese army.

“The real commander of RSF is not Hemedti, it is William Ruto.”

“The money from gold is being cleaned through Kenya to buy firearms,” Gachagua alleged.

He traced the dealings back to 2023, when Ruto allegedly pressured him into inviting Hemedti to Kenya.

“Ruto called me to his office and said, diplomatically, a president can only invite another president.

“But he wanted me to invite Hemedti, his Vice President counterpart, on his behalf,” Gachagua said.

After the visit, which included meetings with top Kenyan officials, Gachagua claims he realized the interaction was part of a broader business arrangement.

He further alleged that when he refused to issue a second invitation, citing international sanctions on Hemedti and the RSF, Ruto responded angrily.

“He told me I must invite him and asked, ‘Do you know how much I will lose by you not inviting him here?’” Gachagua said.

He claims his forged signature was later used to issue the invite, which he successfully had withdrawn after confronting the president.

“I am available to give evidence. I ask the international community to sanction William Ruto, and the Sudan crisis will be solved.

“Sanctioning Hemedti is pointless,” Gachagua added.

His remarks come weeks after Kenya hosted RSF-affiliated groups in Nairobi - prompting Sudan to suspend imports from Kenya over national security concerns.

Bottom of FormThe Kenyan DAILY POST