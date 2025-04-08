A lorry ferrying stolen livestock torched by angry locals in Bondo (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Angry residents in Usire village, Bondo, descended on a lorry that was transporting stolen livestock and torched it.

The occupants of the lorry escaped after it got stuck in the mud, leaving the driver behind.

Things took an unexpected turn after the locals got wind that the lorry was ferrying stolen livestock.

They torched the vehicle and attacked the driver before police arrived at the scene.

The injured driver was rescued by the police officers and taken to the hospital.

The stolen cows were successfully recovered by the owner.





The Kenyan DAILY POST