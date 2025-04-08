GACHAGUA exposes RUTO’s Dolphine Beach Hotel as the surreptitious connection in the recognition of Kosovo as an independent state







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of placing personal business interests above Kenya’s diplomatic priorities in the recent recognition of Kosovo as an independent state.

Speaking during a televised interview on Monday, April 7th, Gachagua claimed that Ruto ignored expert advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading to strained relations with key countries such as Serbia and Russia.

“A very senior officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came to see me.”

“They told me that internationally, it is unwise for the Kenyan government to acknowledge or recognise Kosovo and that such recognition would create problems internationally,” Gachagua said.

He alleged that Ruto reacted with hostility when he raised concerns, quoting the President as saying, “Go to hell. I am the president. I make decisions in this country, and if you don’t like it, you can quit this Government.”

According to Gachagua, Ruto’s insistence on recognising Kosovo was driven by a personal business venture.

“I came to realise later that President Ruto and the President of Kosovo have a business deal involving a hotel in Mombasa - the Dolphin Hotel. It is a joint venture,” he alleged.

“Because of the President’s selfish commercial interests, we are now in trouble with Serbia and Russia. This is not right,” he added.

Kenya officially recognised Kosovo on March 26, 2025 - the first country to do so in nearly five years.

Kosovo’s independence, declared in 2008, remains contested by Serbia and its allies, including Russia and China.Bottom of Form

