9 Choppers and several fuel guzzlers! Video showing RUTO’s opulence during his Mt Kenya tour sparks reactions (WATCH)







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - President William Ruto on Saturday wrapped up his five-day ‘development’ tour of the Mt Kenya region, which included visits to Nyeri and Kiambu counties.

During the tour, he addressed residents in Githunguri, Lari, and Othaya, laid the foundation stone for the Othaya Modern Market, and inspected the Ruring'u Affordable Housing Project in Nyeri Town.

However, a viral video showing the President’s arrival in Githunguri with nine helicopters and a convoy of high-end vehicles has sparked public outrage.

Critics accused him of misusing taxpayers’ money, arguing that the cost of his travel outweighed that of the projects he was launching.

Some Kenyans have also questioned the timing, suggesting Ruto is already panicking and campaigning early ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Watch the video below.

Used 10 choppers to launch nada😂😂, man's says am not tafutaing kura😂😂😂,bruised ego he need to go asap am ready for a burkinfaso moment pic.twitter.com/XUBMeJj6nO — wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) April 5, 2025