9 Choppers and several fuel guzzlers! Video showing RUTO’s opulence during his Mt Kenya tour sparks reactions (WATCH)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - President William Ruto on Saturday wrapped up his five-day ‘development’ tour of the Mt Kenya region, which included visits to Nyeri and Kiambu counties.
During the tour, he addressed residents in Githunguri, Lari,
and Othaya, laid the foundation stone for the Othaya Modern Market, and
inspected the Ruring'u Affordable Housing Project in Nyeri Town.
However, a viral video showing the President’s arrival in
Githunguri with nine helicopters and a convoy of high-end vehicles has sparked
public outrage.
Critics accused him of misusing taxpayers’ money, arguing
that the cost of his travel outweighed that of the projects he was launching.
Some Kenyans have also questioned the timing, suggesting
Ruto is already panicking and campaigning early ahead of the 2027 General
Elections.
Watch the
video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Used 10 choppers to launch nada😂😂, man's says am not tafutaing kura😂😂😂,bruised ego he need to go asap am ready for a burkinfaso moment pic.twitter.com/XUBMeJj6nO— wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) April 5, 2025
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments