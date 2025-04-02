This hilarious ‘conversation’ between WETANGULA and his ‘baby girl’ CS DEBORAH BARASA after RUTO’s Cabinet reshuffle will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Kenyans never miss a moment to turn political drama into comedy gold!

A creative Kenyan animator has cracked up netizens with a satirical cartoon capturing an imaginary yet all-too-realistic conversation between National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, and Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa.

In the viral animation, Barasa is heard venting her frustrations to Wetangula after President William Ruto unceremoniously moved her from the prestigious Health Ministry to the less glamorous Environment docket.

The reshuffle saw former Environment CS Aden Duale land the coveted Health post - a ministry rumored to be Wetangula’s turf, thanks to a power-sharing deal with Ruto pre-2022 elections.

Previously, the position was held by Nancy Nakhumicha, another Wetangula ally.

But beyond the politics, the internet is abuzz with whispers about Wetangula and Barasa’s alleged romantic ties.

The animation plays on these rumors, hilariously portraying Wetangula - endearingly called Papa - serenading Barasa with a comical melody in a bid to console her.

Whether fact or pure fiction, one thing is certain - Kenyans are here for the humor.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST