Was it an inside job? Detectives probe 2 bank tellers after a teacher was robbed and killed by unknown assailants, shortly after withdrawing Sh 285,000 from a bank

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Two bank tellers are being treated as persons of interest by detectives after a teacher was attacked by unknown assailants and robbed of Sh 285,000, shortly after withdrawing the money from a bank in Mumias town.
The deceased, Roseylda Akinyi, was served by the two bank
employees on the fateful day she was killed.
She was waylaid by a group of thugs in a saloon car moments
after she had withdrawn money from the bank and stabbed with a knife, before
being robbed of the money.
According to Western Regional
Criminal Investigation Officer, Njeru Nthiga, the detectives are pursuing two
men who were seen engaging a bank teller and a guard suspiciously.
“So far, so good, we are not doing
badly. We have two suspects who were in the bank and they were seen engaging a
bank teller at the loan section and a bank security guard,” said Nthiga.
Police have every reason to
believe the two tellers, a bank security guard and the boda boda operator
who was carrying the deceased, have some crucial information in unearthing the
murder.
"We have a lot of options we are exploring because when you make a bulk withdrawal, bank tellers can set you up, or a bank guard or maybe the suspects might see the kind of withdrawal and decide to trail you,” Nthiga added.
