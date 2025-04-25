Was it an inside job? Detectives probe 2 bank tellers after a teacher was robbed and killed by unknown assailants, shortly after withdrawing Sh 285,000 from a bank







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Two bank tellers are being treated as persons of interest by detectives after a teacher was attacked by unknown assailants and robbed of Sh 285,000, shortly after withdrawing the money from a bank in Mumias town.

The deceased, Roseylda Akinyi, was served by the two bank employees on the fateful day she was killed.

She was waylaid by a group of thugs in a saloon car moments after she had withdrawn money from the bank and stabbed with a knife, before being robbed of the money.

According to Western Regional Criminal Investigation Officer, Njeru Nthiga, the detectives are pursuing two men who were seen engaging a bank teller and a guard suspiciously.

“So far, so good, we are not doing badly. We have two suspects who were in the bank and they were seen engaging a bank teller at the loan section and a bank security guard,” said Nthiga.

Police have every reason to believe the two tellers, a bank security guard and the boda boda operator who was carrying the deceased, have some crucial information in unearthing the murder.

"We have a lot of options we are exploring because when you make a bulk withdrawal, bank tellers can set you up, or a bank guard or maybe the suspects might see the kind of withdrawal and decide to trail you,” Nthiga added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST