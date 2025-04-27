The moment some youthful revelers were involved in an accident at Githurai after a drinking spree - Don’t drink and drive (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A group of youthful revelers was involved in an accident at Githurai after the car they were travelling in rolled several times and landed in a ditch.
According to eyewitnesses, the victims were heavily
intoxicated.
They were driving home after a drinking spree in one of the
popular entertainment joints when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
A video shared on social media shows one of the victims
lying on the ground writhing in pain as a lady, who was among the passengers,
makes desperate calls.
Other passengers onboard the ill-fated vehicle were rescued
by well-wishers and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Watch the video.
The moment some youthful revelers were involved in an accident at Githurai after a drinking spree - Don’t drink and drive pic.twitter.com/8fB4oWkAKI— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2025
