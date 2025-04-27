The moment some youthful revelers were involved in an accident at Githurai after a drinking spree - Don’t drink and drive (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A group of youthful revelers was involved in an accident at Githurai after the car they were travelling in rolled several times and landed in a ditch.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were heavily intoxicated.

They were driving home after a drinking spree in one of the popular entertainment joints when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A video shared on social media shows one of the victims lying on the ground writhing in pain as a lady, who was among the passengers, makes desperate calls.

Other passengers onboard the ill-fated vehicle were rescued by well-wishers and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Watch the video.

The moment some youthful revelers were involved in an accident at Githurai after a drinking spree - Don’t drink and drive pic.twitter.com/8fB4oWkAKI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 27, 2025

