Final group of Kenyans rescued from Myanmar land at JKIA and reveal how they were tortured by scam gangs







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - The final group of 78 Kenyans rescued from human trafficking syndicates in Myanmar arrived in Nairobi on Saturday, concluding a successful repatriation mission led by the Kenyan Embassy in Thailand.

A group of 47 landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the morning, followed by 31 others who arrived at 12:30 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines via Addis Ababa.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, received the second group upon arrival.

The returnees were processed at the airport and are expected to record statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detailing how they were trafficked into Myanmar.

Speaking to local media, some of the victims recounted horrifying experiences of torture, including beatings and electrocution, at the hands of their captors.

They were forced to work in online fraud centers engaging in scams, identity theft, phishing, and cryptocurrency fraud.

Victims were required to meet unrealistic monthly targets of up to $50,000 (Ksh6.5 million) and were subjected to long working hours, intimidation, and severe abuse for non-compliance.

This mission follows a similar operation two weeks ago, which saw 48 Kenyans rescued at the Thailand-Myanmar border.

The Government has since issued warnings to job-seekers, urging them to verify overseas opportunities through official channels.

“There are no jobs in Thailand, India, or Malaysia... you’re likely to be a victim of trafficking. Run! And report them to us,” PS Njogu warned in a post on X dated January 24.