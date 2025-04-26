Detectives raid a shop and arrest a suspect behind phone theft syndicate after getting intelligence reports (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Naivasha detectives have arrested 33-year-old Peter Mburu, a notorious figure in the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a team of detectives raided his shop located at Sera Center Building in Naivasha town.

They caught him red-handed, flashing a collection of stolen mobile phones.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of one HP laptop, 27 assorted mobile phones, and a mobile phone flashing kit, tools that reveal the extent of his operation.

Mburu is currently in custody at the Naivasha Police Station, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST