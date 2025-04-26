Detectives raid a shop and arrest a suspect behind phone theft syndicate after getting intelligence reports (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Naivasha detectives have arrested 33-year-old Peter Mburu, a notorious figure in the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones.
Acting on reliable intelligence, a team of detectives raided
his shop located at Sera Center Building in Naivasha town.
They caught him red-handed, flashing a collection of stolen
mobile phones.
A search of the premises led to the recovery of one HP
laptop, 27 assorted mobile phones, and a mobile phone flashing kit, tools that
reveal the extent of his operation.
Mburu is currently in custody at the Naivasha Police Station, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.
