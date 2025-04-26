Kisumu Governor NYONG’O praises RUTO over deal with China to extend SGR to Kisumu - ‘Kudos, Mr. President’







Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has heaped praise on President William Ruto for securing a new deal with the Chinese Government to expand Kenya’s transport infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Saturday, April 26th, Nyong’o said the Kenya Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will now be extended to Kisumu, a project that residents have awaited for many years.

“During his recent four-day visit to China, President William Ruto signed a deal for a new funding model for Phase 2B of the Kenya Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line that will include the long-awaited extension to Kisumu.”

“This is welcome news,” Nyong’o said.

President Ruto also signed an agreement with China on April 24 for the dualing of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit-Malaba Highway.

Speaking on behalf of Kisumu residents, Nyong’o thanked Ruto for securing the financing needed to extend the SGR from Nakuru through Kisumu to Malaba, connecting Kenya to Uganda.

“This branch of Kenya Railways has been on the drawing board for a long time.”

“Making it a reality is something we in the Lake Region must applaud. Kudos, Mr. President,” he added.

Nyong’o’s praise comes just days after he had accused Ruto of "sabotaging devolution" over the disputed management of the Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

The Kenyan DAILY POST