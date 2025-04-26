BABU OWINO insists that Kariobangi North MCA, JOEL MUNUVE, was poisoned after an autopsy report was released

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has reacted to an autopsy report that revealed the cause of Kariobangi North Member of County Assembly, Joel Munuve’s death.
According to the vocal MP, a blood clot in Munuve’s lungs
was caused by poisoning.
Babu said that several types of poisons can increase the
risk of blood clots in the lungs.
“Several types
of poisons can increase the risk of blood clots in the lungs, including organophosphates.
Research indicates that organophosphate poisoning can cause a prothrombotic
state, increasing the likelihood of blood clots,” he tweeted.
Munuve was a fierce critic of Nairobi Governor Johnson
Sakaja.
Before he died, he was planning to move an impeachment
motion against Sakaja, accusing him of corruption.
He had also alleged that the
Nairobi County Government was losing billions through the controversial “Dishi
Na County” feeding scheme.
Munuve collapsed in his office and died after being rushed to a city hospital.
